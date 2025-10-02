Sae-A acquires Swisstex factory, sales arm to bolster North American push
Sae-A Trading, a global apparel manufacturer and exporter, acquired Swisstex’s factory in El Salvador and its U.S. sales arm Swisstex Direct as part of a push to expand in North America.
The company said on Tuesday it will use the acquisition to strengthen its competitiveness in sports and functional apparel, and to expand its reach in the North American market.
Swisstex, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, was founded in 1996. The company operates subsidiaries in the United States and El Salvador that specialize in fabric dyeing and functional processing such as enhanced sweat and moisture absorption.
Sae-A acquired Swisstex El Salvador and Unique El Salvador, both garment production facilities, as well as Swisstex Direct, the U.S. sales corporation. The three units employ about 300 people. Sae-A plans to keep the current management system to ensure product consistency while maintaining customer trust and brand power.
Swisstex provides one-stop solutions for garment production through a vertically integrated system that includes knitting, dyeing and processing. It also operates advanced automated facilities and environmentally friendly systems. Swisstex has long partnered with global brands such as Under Armour, Adidas, Nike, Oakley and New Balance.
Sae-A expects the Swisstex deal to strengthen its operations alongside Tegra, a U.S.-based apparel manufacturer it merged with last year. Tegra operates four subsidiaries in the United States, Honduras and El Salvador, and is regarded for its expertise in sportswear production, manufacturing knowledge and specialized capabilities.
By adding Swisstex to its portfolio, Sae-A aims to expand its production base in Central America and strengthen ties with global sports and functional apparel brands. The company expects the move will boost its competitiveness in North America, the world’s largest apparel market.
“This acquisition marks an important milestone for Sae-A Trading to expand its global footprint and strengthen its industry leadership,” Sae-A Trading CEO Ha Jeong-su said. “Swisstex’s advanced production capacity will help us solidify our growth path. We will also provide customers with the world’s best products in a consistent and reliable manner.”
“Additionally, we will continue to invest in technology and automation to improve efficiency and scale up production while focusing on customer needs in markets worldwide.”
