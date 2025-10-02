Seoul proposes revised investment deal, awaits U.S. response
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 20:55
The presidential office said Thursday it is awaiting a response from Washington after proposing a revised plan for managing a $350 billion investment fund.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung confirmed during a briefing that the revised proposal for the memorandum of understanding had been sent to the United States government.
Her comments followed an earlier interview in which Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, first mentioned the submission of the revised plan to local media.
“We are in the midst of negotiations, so I can't discuss the details.” Kang said, adding that Seoul has “various scenarios in mind” and is working to “devise a plan to benefit both countries.”
In a trade deal signed in July, Seoul pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States. In exchange, Washington agreed to lower a proposed reciprocal tariff on South Korea from 25 to 15 percent, and slash its tariff on South Korean autos from 25 to 15 percent.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)