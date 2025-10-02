 Seoul proposes revised investment deal, awaits U.S. response
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 20:55
A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Korean flag and the word ″Tariffs″ are seen in this illustration taken on July 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The presidential office said Thursday it is awaiting a response from Washington after proposing a revised plan for managing a $350 billion investment fund.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung confirmed during a briefing that the revised proposal for the memorandum of understanding had been sent to the United States government.
 

Her comments followed an earlier interview in which Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, first mentioned the submission of the revised plan to local media.
 
“We are in the midst of negotiations, so I can't discuss the details.” Kang said, adding that Seoul has “various scenarios in mind” and is working to “devise a plan to benefit both countries.”
 
In a trade deal signed in July, Seoul pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States. In exchange, Washington agreed to lower a proposed reciprocal tariff on South Korea from 25 to 15 percent, and slash its tariff on South Korean autos from 25 to 15 percent.

