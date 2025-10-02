Korea encourages cultural participation with second round of voucher benefits through December

Park Seo-bo's English autobiography to be posthumously published

'Cow and Child' by famed painter Lee Jung-seop sells for $2.5M

HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products

Related Stories

Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea

Director of the National Museum of Korea publishes an art history book for foreigners

Winners of 'Dress Like a Museum Exhibit 2025' announced Friday

Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele's works on show for 'Vienna 1900' exhibition

National Museum of Korea sees almost 95,000 foreign visitors in first half of 2024, highest ever figure