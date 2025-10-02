HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 18:13
- PAIK JI-HWAN
K-pop powerhouse HYBE signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum Foundation of Korea to strengthen the brand value of Korean cultural products and expand their presence in global markets.
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, National Museum of Korea Director Yoo Hong-jun and National Museum Foundation of Korea President Choung Yong-suk attended the signing ceremony at the museum in central Seoul on Thursday. The three parties agreed to work together to raise the profile of Korean cultural products worldwide by linking them with the influence of the K-pop industry.
The National Museum of Korea houses about 440,000 cultural artifacts and oversees their preservation, research, exhibition and education. The museum welcomed 3.79 million visitors last year, ranking eighth among global museums. Over 5 million are expected this year, which would place it in the world’s top five.
The National Museum Foundation of Korea develops cultural products inspired by the museum’s collection under its MU:DS brand, launched to showcase Korean heritage both domestically and abroad. MU:DS introduces items based on national treasures.
Under the MOU, HYBE and the museum foundation will collaborate on products that combine MU:DS designs with HYBE artists' intellectual property.
HYBE will also use its global distribution network to support the brand's overseas expansion and work with the museum to raise awareness of its collections and content.
This marks the second collaboration between HYBE and MU:DS. Last year, the duo introduced the Dalmajung line. “Dalmajung” means “greeting the moon.”
The line fused BTS’s brand image with motifs from six national treasures, including the Maitreya and moon jar, in products such as key chains and jewelry. The collection drew strong attention in Korea and abroad.
BTS also has ties to the museum. In 2020, the group filmed a speech and performance there for YouTube's virtual graduation event “Dear Class of 2020.”
“It is a great honor to join hands with the National Museum of Korea, which symbolizes the history and identity of K-culture, and with the National Museum Foundation of Korea, which promotes that value,” Bang said. “For HYBE, which works to elevate K-culture globally through music, artists and content, this partnership carries deep meaning. We will put all our infrastructure and commitment into sharing our cultural pride with the world.”
