에버랜드에 열린 ‘케데헌’ 세상

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 09:28
Get ready to slay and play at ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ zone set to open at Everland
Thursday, September 25, 2025
YONGIN, Gyeonggi — Six little boys pressed their faces against a temporary fence at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, with their eyes wide and sparkling in anticipation.
in anticipation : 기대에 찬
eyes wide and sparkling: 눈이 휘둥그레지고 반짝이는
남자 아이 여섯 명이 경기도 용인 에버랜드 임시 울타리에 얼굴을 바짝 대고 기대에 찬 눈을 반짝였다.
“It’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’!” one of the boys shouted.
이중 한 아이는 “‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’다!”라고 외쳤다.
The group sprinted over the moment they spotted the 2.5-meter (8.2-foot) high figure of Derpy the tiger peeking above the fence, along with massive posters showing HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys placed in the distance.
sprint over : 전속력으로 달리다
peeking above ~ : ~ 위로 솟아 보이는, ~위로 고개를 내민
massive: 거대한
울타리 너머로 고개를 조금 내민 높이 2.5m 호랑이 더피 조형물과 헌트릭스와 사자보이즈의 대형 포스터를 본 아이들은 즉시 전속력으로 달려갔다.
“This is going to be so much fun! I want to go in,” said Kim Joon-hwan, one of the boys who admitted he loved the animated film.
이 애니매이션 영화의 팬이라고 인정한 김준한은 “정말 재미있겠다! 안으로 들어갈래”라고 말했다.
He couldn’t pull his eyes away from the cracks in the fence.
can’t pull one’s eyes away : 시선을 떼지 못하다
아이는 울타리 틈에서 눈을 떼지 못했다.
Beyond the barrier is Everland’s new immersive themed zone, set to open Friday, in collaboration with Netflix’s most watched film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
beyond the barrier : 장벽 너머에
immersive themed zone : 몰입형 테마존
울타리 너머엔 넷플릭스에서 가장 많이 시청된 애니매이션 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’와 에버랜드가 협업해 만든 새로운 몰입형 테마존이 금요일(9월 26일) 개장을 앞두고 있다.
It marks the first amusement park space dedicated to the animated hit, bringing to life K-pop groups HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, along with the beloved tiger Derpy.
bring to life : 생생하게 재현하다
이곳은 애니메이션 히트작을 주제로 꾸민 첫 놀이공원 테마존으로, 헌트릭스와 사자보이즈, 그리고 인기 캐릭터 호랑이 더피를 생생하게 재현한다.
Here, you can play simple arcade games and take photos with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys in the backdrop of film scenes recreated from the movie.
in the backdrop of ~ : ~을/를 배경으로
영화 속 장면을 배경으로 간단한 아케이드 게임을 하거나 헌트릭스와 사자보이즈와 함께 사진을 찍을 수 있다.
The themed zone was revealed to the press during a media tour on Tuesday.
reveal to the press : 언론에 공개하다
테마존은 화요일(9월 23일) 진행된 미디어 행사에서 처음 공개됐다.
Entering through a traditional Korean-style gate, a giant LED screen showcasing film highlights welcomed visitors while the hit song “Golden” filled the air.
fill the air : (분위기, 노래 등이) 공간을 채우다
한국 전통 대문을 통해 들어서면, 영화 주요 장면을 상영하는 대형 LED 스크린이 방문객을 맞이했고 히트곡 ‘골든’이 공간을 가득 채웠다.
The entire area functions as a photo spot, with life-size photos of the idol groups staged across themed settings.
function as : ~의 역할을 하다
테마 공간 곳곳에 실물 크기의 아이돌 그룹 사진을 배치해 포토존의 역할을 하도록 했다.
Running until the end of the year, the zone is divided into areas for HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, as well as a shop styled like a subway train.
styled like ~ : ~처럼 꾸며진
연말까지 운영되는 이 테마존은 헌트릭스 구역, 사자보이즈 구역, 그리고 지하철 열차처럼 꾸며진 상점으로 나뉘어 있다.
In the HUNTR/X zone, the film’s opening airplane scene, where the girl group members stuff themselves with foods like gimbap (seaweed rice roll) and ramyeon before a concert, is recreated.
stuff oneself with ~ : ~을/를 잔뜩 먹다
헌트릭스 구역에서는 걸그룹 멤버들이 공연을 앞두고 김밥과 라면 같은 음식을 잔뜩 먹는 영화의 오프닝 비행기 장면이 재현돼 있다.
Visitors can also enjoy a shooting game based on the scene where Rumi, Mira and Zoey battle demons on a plane, or try a whack-a-mole style game to defeat demons.
whack-a-mole style game : 두더지 잡기와 유사한 게임
방문객은 또 루미, 미라, 조이가 비행기 안에서 악마와 싸우는 장면을 기반으로 한 사격 게임이나 두더지 잡기와 유사한 게임을 즐길 수 있다.
