A dialogue with future generations (KOR)

When raising children, parents often ask themselves how much they are willing to sacrifice. Most would say they could give their lives for their children. The same instinct usually extends to grandchildren, whether out of affection or biological drive.But what about descendants 10 generations down the road? Rationally, one might feel the same obligation, yet the sense of urgency diminishes with distance.This question resurfaced for me after reading a recent journal article on wildfires and the climate crisis. Using machine learning, the study analyzed accumulated wildfire data to predict future trends and early mortality. The findings were stark: If current conditions continue, carbon emissions from wildfires could rise 23 percent and wildfire-related premature deaths could increase sixfold by 2100.The core problem is that the main victims of such disasters — the future generations — do not yet exist. Their suffering has no direct channel into today’s policymaking. To address this gap, scholars have experimented with behavioral economics and game theory to simulate communication between present and future generations.Their conclusions converge on one principle. If the current generation restrains its consumption of resources and adopts democratic decision-making to limit usage, future generations will have a chance at sustainability.Worrying about descendants 10generations removed requires a long-term altruism that extends beyond family ties to a broader sense of humanity. Can this kind of obligation expand into universal compassion?On Sept. 27, young people gathered in major cities for the Climate Justice March. Their voices demanded that older generations begin a serious dialogue with the future. The rallies were not only a protest but also a plea for recognition.The question remains whether we are ready to engage in that conversation. If the present course holds, future generations face severe climate catastrophes. Are we prepared to listen to their unheard voices and act on their behalf?아이들을 키울 때 ‘나는 이들을 위해 얼마나 희생할 수 있을까?’란 상투적 질문을 던지곤 했다. 부모 마음이란 대개 자식들을 위해 목숨도 내놓겠다는 생각일 것이다. 손주라면 어떨까? 자손이 잘 되길 바라는 마음이든 유전자에 새겨진 생물학적 본능이든 손주에 대한 생각도 다를 리 없다. 하지만 만약 10대손 정도 후손들이라면? 이성적으론 같은 생각이더라도 먼 미래의 일이라 절실함은 덜할 것 같다.이런 질문을 새삼 떠올린 이유는 최근 한 저널에 올라온 논문 때문이다. 논문 주제는 산불과 기후위기였는데, 인공지능의 기계학습 방법으로 그간 축적된 산불 관련 데이터를 분석한 후 미래의 산불 추이와 조기 사망자의 예측치를 다루고 있었다. 연구 결과는 현재의 추세라면 2100년경 산불에 의한 탄소 배출량은 23%, 조기 사망자는 6배 증가할 것으로 전망했다.문제는 이런 기후재난이 초래할 피해의 주 당사자인 미래세대는 아직 존재하지 않는다는 점이다. 그들이 겪을 고통과 목소리가 현재의 정책에 반영될 통로가 없다. 그래서 학자들은 행동경제학적 접근에 기반한 다양한 게임이론 시뮬레이션을 통해 현 인류와 미래세대 사이의 소통을 모색해 왔다. 최근 발표된 연구 결과들의 결론은 명확하다. 현세대가 자원을 포함한 공공재를 마음껏 취하지 않고 민주주의에 기반한 민주적 투표로 자원의 활용을 제한한다면 미래세대의 지속 가능성이 보장된다는 것이다.10대손에 대한 걱정은 장기적 이타심을 요구한다. 세대를 넘는 의무감이 가족의 범주를 넘어 인류애로 확장될 수 있을까? 9월 27일은 기후정의행진이 진행된 날이었다. 주요 도시 곳곳에 모인 청년들의 절규는 기성세대에게 미래세대와의 대화를 촉구하는 절박한 목소리로 들렸다. 현재의 상태가 지속된다면 끔찍한 기후 재난에 놓일 미래세대와 우리는 진지하게 대화할 준비가 되어 있는지 자문해 본다.