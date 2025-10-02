Defense Minister Right to Stress Military Training (KOR)

The defense and unification ministers have voiced very different positions on front line military training. On Sept. 30, Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek said, “Soldiers, by definition, must train,” adding that “training may be halted under the framework of the Sept. 19 military agreement, but unilaterally suspending it is limited.” His remarks were a rebuttal to Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who on Sept. 25 argued that “live-fire and maneuver drills near the military demarcation line should be stopped.”The two Koreas signed the Sept. 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement at their 2018 Pyongyang summit, pledging to halt front line training. Since then, however, North Korea has accelerated nuclear and missile development and flown drones into Seoul’s airspace. In response, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration resumed live-fire and maneuver exercises, rendering the agreement largely void.The Lee Jae Myung administration has shifted emphasis, promoting measures to reduce tensions such as halting propaganda leaflet campaigns. When North Korea suspended its loudspeaker broadcasts in turn, the question became what the “next step” should be. The unification ministry, focused on fostering dialogue, and the defense ministry, charged with preparing for threats, naturally diverged in their perspectives.The concern lies with Chung’s outlook. He recently appeared to suggest accepting North Korea’s nuclear program as a given, prompting controversy. At a time when Pyongyang openly strengthens its arsenal, a stance that implies coexistence with a nuclear North Korea risks undermining public confidence in security. Dialogue is necessary, but peace that sidesteps the nuclear issue is hollow.North Korea is raising tensions not only through nuclear and missile development but also by expanding conventional forces. Kim Jong-un has spoken of possible dialogue with the United States, yet only on the condition that Washington abandon denuclearization goals. He has urged nuclear scientists to advance “self-defensive nuclear capabilities.” Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Workers’ Party, has issued seven statements this year demanding South Korea halt military training. In effect, Pyongyang insists Seoul stand down while it builds up its own arsenal.Engagement must not come at the expense of readiness. Once compromised, security cannot be replaced. In inter-Korean dialogue, principles of reciprocity and “action for action” must be upheld, particularly in the military domain. Peace can only rest on prepared strength. U.S. diplomacy has weight because it is backed by overwhelming military power alongside economic clout.President Lee Jae Myung underscored his intention to retake wartime operational control in remarks at the Armed Forces Day ceremony. But that must be predicated on thorough verification of the military’s ability to conduct independent operations. Overreliance on slogans and political will, without ensuring security capacity, risks greater instability.전방 지역 군 훈련을 두고 국방부 장관과 통일부 장관이 다른 목소리를 내고 있다. 안규백 국방부 장관은 그제(30일) “군인이라면 기본적으로 훈련해야 한다”며 “우리가 일방적으로 훈련을 멈추는 건 제한된다”고 밝혔다. 이는 지난달 25일 정동영 통일부 장관이 “군사분계선 일대에서 사격 및 실기동 훈련을 중지하는 게 맞다”고 주장한 데 대한 사실상의 반박이다.남북은 2018년 9월 평양 정상회담에서 전방 지역 군사훈련 중단을 골자로 한 9·19 군사합의서에 서명했다. 그러나 이후 북한은 핵과 미사일 개발에 속도를 내고 무인기도 여러 차례 서울 상공에 보냈다. 이에 윤석열 정부는 전방 지역의 실기동·사격훈련을 재개했고, 9·19 군사합의는 사실상 무실화됐다. 이런 가운데 이재명 정부는 “가장 확실한 안보는 싸울 필요가 없는 평화”라는 기조에 따라 대북 전단 살포 중단 등 한반도 긴장 완화책을 내놓았다. 북한도 대남 방송을 중단하며 호응하자 ‘다음 단계’를 놓고 국방부와 통일부가 엇갈린 입장을 보이는 모양새다. 대화 분위기 조성에 방점을 둔 통일부와 북한의 위협에 대비해야 하는 국방부가 시각차를 보이는 것은 어쩌면 자연스러울 수 있다.문제는 정 장관의 인식이다. 그는 최근 북핵을 기정사실로 하는 듯한 발언까지 하며 논란을 자초했다. 북한이 핵·미사일 위협을 노골적으로 강화하는 상황에서 핵을 가진 북한과의 공존을 전제하는 듯한 태도는 국민의 안보 불안을 키운다. 대화 자체는 필요하지만 북핵 문제를 비껴간 평화론은 공허하다.북한은 핵·미사일에 이어 재래식 무기까지 증강하며 위협 수위를 높이고 있다. 김정은 국무위원장은 ‘비핵화 포기’를 북·미 대화 조건으로 내걸었고, 핵 과학자들을 만나서는 ‘자위적 핵 능력 고도화’를 지시했다. 김여정 노동당 부부장도 올해 일곱 차례 발표한 대남·대미 입장문에서 시종일관 군사훈련 중단을 요구했다. 자신들은 군사력을 대거 증강하면서 우리 군만 훈련을 멈추라고 요구한 셈이다.대화할 땐 하더라도 군의 안보 태세는 한 치의 흐트러짐도 없어야 한다. 안보는 한번 무너지면 무엇으로도 대신할 수 없기 때문이다. 남북 대화 역시 군사 분야만큼은 ‘등가성’과 ‘행동 대 행동’의 원칙이 지켜져야 한다. 평화는 준비된 힘 위에서만 지켜질 수 있다. 미국의 외교력이 힘을 발휘하는 것도 경제력과 함께 압도적인 군사력이 뒷받침되기 때문이다. 이재명 대통령이 어제 국군의날 77주년 기념식에서 표명한 전시작전통제권 환수 의지 역시 우리 군의 작전 수행 능력에 대한 철저한 검증이 전제돼야 한다. 명분과 의욕만 앞세우다 안보 불안을 키우는 우를 범해서는 안 된다.