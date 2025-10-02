 Around the world in 180 days: new Twice tour dates added
Around the world in 180 days: new Twice tour dates added

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 17:22
Twice's prologue film released ahead of the new EP ″TEN: The story Goes On″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop girl group Twice announced new dates and cities for the next leg of its ongoing world tour.
 
The girl group’s agency JYP Entertainment shared a tour poster on the band's official social media accounts, detailing the expanded schedule for its sixth world tour, “This Is For.”
 

Twice will perform in 21 additional cities starting Jan. 9, 2026, in Vancouver, followed by Seattle on Jan. 13; Oakland on Jan. 17; Los Angeles on Jan. 22 and 24; Phoenix on Jan. 28; Dallas on Jan. 31; Washington, D.C. on Feb. 13; Belmont Park on Feb. 18 and 20; Philadelphia on Feb. 24 and Atlanta on Feb. 27.
 
The tour will then continue into Montreal on March 3; Hamilton on March 6; Taipei on March 21; Orlando on March 27; Charlotte on March 31; Boston on April 3; Chicago on April 6; Detroit on April 10; St. Paul on April 12; Denver on April 14 and Austin on April 17.
 
Twice will then head to Europe, performing in Lisbon on May 9; Barcelona on May 12; Paris on May 16; Berlin on May 23; Cologne on May 26; Amsterdam on May 30 and London on June 3.
 
Twice is also scheduled to release a special album titled “Ten: The Story Goes On” on Oct. 10 to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary. A fan meet-and-greet titled “10ve Universe” will take place on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk District, central Seoul.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Twice JYP Entertainment Europe The United States Korea

