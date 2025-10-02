BTS's Jin will hold two '#Runseokjin' encore concerts

Around the world in 180 days: new Twice tour dates added

HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products

BTS J-Hope's world tour concert film out on Nov. 12

Related Stories

Twice to hold eight listening parties, one chat session for new album 'This Is For'

Twice to drop Japanese single 'Kura Kura' on May 12

Girl group Twice to drop new single on Dec. 18

Twice to launch 'This is for' world tour with Korea concerts in July

Twice to release 6th Japanese album 'Enemy' in August