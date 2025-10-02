BTS J-Hope's world tour concert film out on Nov. 12
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 18:58
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A concert film capturing BTS member J-Hope’s solo world tour will premiere in Korea on Nov. 12, followed by a global release.
The film “j-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Street’ the Movie” will open exclusively at CGV theaters in Korea before rolling out to theaters worldwide, with its release in Japan scheduled for Nov. 28, according to CGV in a press release on Thursday.
In addition to onstage performances, the film includes behind-the-scenes footage that was not revealed during the concerts or live screenings. Fellow BTS members Jin and Jungkook, as well as R&B artist Crush, appear as special guests.
The film will also be released in IMAX format. Ahead of the official release, an “IMAX Premiere” screening is set for Nov. 3.
Details on ticket reservations and participating theaters are available through the CGV website and mobile app in Korea. International audiences can find this information at jhopethemovie.com.
J-Hope drew a total of around 520,000 concertgoers during his first solo world tour, “Hope on the Street,” which spanned 33 shows in 16 cities.
