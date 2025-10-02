 BTS's Jin will hold two '#Runseokjin' encore concerts
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 16:45
BTS member Jin's ″#Runseokjin″ encore concert poster [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Jin of boy band BTS will hold two encore concerts of his "#Runseokjin" tour on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, his agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
 
The concerts will be held at the Incheon Munhak Stadium to finish off his fan concert tour. Fan concerts are a mashup of a meet and greet and a concert where artists bring a mix of conversation, games and performances for fans.
 

"We prepared the encore concerts thanks to fan club ARMY's rave reaction," the agency said in a press release. "We hope you look forward to a special performance in Incheon. It's bigger than the June Goyang concert, and the artist is making his best efforts to communicate more closely with the audience."
 
The "#Runseokjin" tour began in June with performances in Goyang, Gyeonggi, followed by stops in nine cities around Japan, United States and Europe.
 
During the tour, Jin became the first Korean solo singer to hold a solo performance at London's O2 Arena and garnered the largest number of concertgoers to the Honda Center in Anaheim. He also sold out all seats to the American Airlines Center performance, becoming the first Korean singer to do so.
 
The encore concerts will be streamed live through Weverse.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
