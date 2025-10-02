TWS named ambassadors of Taeguk Warriors' World Cup run
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 18:01
Boy band TWS will support the Korean national football team as the official ambassador for the squad's 2026 FIFA World Cup run, the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said Thursday.
The agency said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Football Association (KFA) to promote Korean football and K-culture worldwide. As part of the agreement, the six members — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — were appointed official ambassadors of the KFA.
“I started playing football when I was eight and I still enjoy it today, so it is an honor to serve as an ambassador for the KFA,” Dohoon said. “As a fan of Korean football, I am very happy to support the national team more closely through this opportunity."
TWS's first event as ambassador will be performing a halftime show at the national team's friendly against Brazil on Oct. 10 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul. The members will also join various online and offline activities to connect the national squad with fans.
The band debuted with the EP "Sparkling Blue" featuring the lead track "Plot Twist" in January 2024. The band's name, pronounced "Two-us," is an abbreviation of "Twenty Four Seven With Us."
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
