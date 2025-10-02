 TWS named ambassadors of Taeguk Warriors' World Cup run
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

TWS named ambassadors of Taeguk Warriors' World Cup run

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 18:01
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band TWS will support the Korean national football team as the official ambassador for the squad's 2026 FIFA World Cup run, the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said Thursday.
 
The agency said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Football Association (KFA) to promote Korean football and K-culture worldwide. As part of the agreement, the six members — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — were appointed official ambassadors of the KFA.
 

Related Article

“I started playing football when I was eight and I still enjoy it today, so it is an honor to serve as an ambassador for the KFA,” Dohoon said. “As a fan of Korean football, I am very happy to support the national team more closely through this opportunity."
 
TWS's first event as ambassador will be performing a halftime show at the national team's friendly against Brazil on Oct. 10 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul. The members will also join various online and offline activities to connect the national squad with fans.
 
The band debuted with the EP "Sparkling Blue" featuring the lead track "Plot Twist" in January 2024. The band's name, pronounced "Two-us," is an abbreviation of "Twenty Four Seven With Us."

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags TWS KFA Korean national football team

More in K-pop

BTS J-Hope's world tour concert film out on Nov. 12

HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products

TWS named ambassadors of Taeguk Warriors' World Cup run

Around the world in 180 days: new Twice tour dates added

BTS's Jin will hold two '#Runseokjin' encore concerts

Related Stories

Korean senior squad beats juniors in special exhibition match

Colin Bell out as Korean women's national football team manager

Hiddink and the 2002 team to reunite for 'Football Week'

U-23 boss Hwang Sun-hong replaces Klinsmann as interim manager

KFA says Hwang Ui-jo will not play for national team until illegal sex video investigation ends
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)