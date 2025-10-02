TV personality Kim Na-Young reveals plans to marry My Q
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 09:24
TV personality Kim Na-young and her partner, singer and artist My Q, will tie the knot, Kim announced Wednesday.
In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Kim shared the news, saying, “I’ve decided to start a family with My Q, who has stood by my side with love and trust over the past four years.”
She revealed that My Q, whose real name is Yoo Hyeon-seok, had proposed quite some time ago, but she delayed her decision due to fear and hesitation. The video included a clip from January 2023 showing a letter from My Q that read, “My love Na-young, let’s get married.”
“What ultimately moved me was the trust, love and dedication My Q has shown me and my children over the years,” Kim said. “I found the courage to move forward, believing that yesterday’s hardships shouldn’t hold back today’s version of myself.”
The couple plans to hold a small ceremony with close friends and family.
“We weren’t able to share the news with many people in advance, and I hope for your understanding,” she said. “I’ll do my best to build a happy and loving family.”
In one part of the video, Kim is seen asking her two sons, “We’ve been practicing becoming a family with Uncle [My Q] — how do you feel about Mom and Uncle getting married?” The boys responded positively, saying “That’s great,” and “I think it’s good.”
Kim debuted as a TV reporter in 2005 and gained recognition through her appearances in variety shows such as MBC’s “Come to Play” (2004-12) and “Three Wheels” (2006-15). She married in 2015, divorced in 2019, and has been raising her two children from the previous marriage on her own. She began dating My Q in 2021.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
