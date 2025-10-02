Military announces postponement of large-scale field training exercise
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 10:41 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 16:43
South Korea’s military has postponed its largest outdoor field training exercise (FTX) of the second half of the year in what observers say may be a goodwill gesture toward easing tensions with North Korea.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced Thursday that the annual military drill, called the Hoguk, originally scheduled to run from Oct. 20 to 24, will now take place from Nov. 17 to 21.
The JCS said the delay was intended to help create favorable conditions for the successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju.
It also cited overlapping commitments, such as military audits by the National Assembly, set for Oct. 13 to 30, and the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, which will run from Oct. 17 to 24.
The Hoguk exercise, led by the JCS, is a large-scale joint FTX involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing joint operational capabilities and readiness. Last year’s drill, held in late October for roughly two weeks, included personnel and equipment from all branches of the South Korean military as well as United States Forces Korea.
While the military cited scheduling conflicts, some observers see the move as a calculated step to de-escalate tensions with the North, which has consistently reacted strongly to South Korea’s large-scale exercises. In a speech on Sept. 21, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un denounced South Korea-U.S. military drills as “expanded and intensified invasion rehearsals.”
The postponement also comes days after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Sept. 25 that South Korea should consider halting live-fire and field exercises near the military demarcation line.
At the time, the Ministry of National Defense said it was “reviewing various options to ease military tensions and prevent accidental clashes,” but stressed the need for caution, as military drills are crucial to maintaining readiness.
The decision to postpone the exercise is now being interpreted as a result of that internal review.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)