Promo video for upcoming APEC summit features start-studded cast, including G-Dragon
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 15:16 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 15:42
A constellation of Korean celebrities, including K-pop icon G-Dragon and film director Park Chan-wook, have joined forces to promote the upcoming 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' preparatory office for the APEC summit released a special promotional video on Thursday. The featured star-studded cast also includes football legend Park Ji-sung, girl group IVE's Jang Won-young, chef Ahn Sung-jae and DJ Peggy Gou.
The video was directed by Shin Woo-seok, known for his award-winning work at international events, such as the New York Festivals. G-Dragon, an official APEC 2025 ambassador, plays the lead.
Set in a fusion Korean restaurant with a hanok (traditional Korean house) exterior, the video opens with APEC delegates gathering in a symbolic representation of Korea’s role as a global host. It delivers the message: “The World Comes to Korea.”
President Lee Jae Myung makes a brief two-second cameo as an aircraft marshaller, waving batons to guide a plane. The Foreign Ministry said the scene “metaphorically represents Korea’s orderly return to the international stage following past turmoil.”
Lee shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Instagram on Thursday, captioned, “From now on, I really am the parking guy. Director, is this right?”
According to the ministry, the video was produced on a minimal budget, with all cast and crew members participating pro bono to support the national event.
The 2025 APEC summit will be held in Gyeongju for over two days starting on Oct. 31. Leaders from major Asia-Pacific economies will convene to discuss the present and future of the global economy. A meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents is anticipated, positioning the summit as one of the most significant diplomatic events of the year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
