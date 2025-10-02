 Promo video for upcoming APEC summit features start-studded cast, including G-Dragon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Promo video for upcoming APEC summit features start-studded cast, including G-Dragon

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 15:16 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 15:42
 
A constellation of Korean celebrities, including K-pop icon G-Dragon and film director Park Chan-wook, have joined forces to promote the upcoming 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' preparatory office for the APEC summit released a special promotional video on Thursday. The featured star-studded cast also includes football legend Park Ji-sung, girl group IVE's Jang Won-young, chef Ahn Sung-jae and DJ Peggy Gou.
 

Related Article

The video was directed by Shin Woo-seok, known for his award-winning work at international events, such as the New York Festivals. G-Dragon, an official APEC 2025 ambassador, plays the lead.
 
Set in a fusion Korean restaurant with a hanok (traditional Korean house) exterior, the video opens with APEC delegates gathering in a symbolic representation of Korea’s role as a global host. It delivers the message: “The World Comes to Korea.”
 
President Lee Jae Myung makes a brief two-second cameo as an aircraft marshaller, waving batons to guide a plane. The Foreign Ministry said the scene “metaphorically represents Korea’s orderly return to the international stage following past turmoil.”
 
Still cut from the promotional video of the 2025 APEC summit [APEC]

Still cut from the promotional video of the 2025 APEC summit [APEC]

 
Lee shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Instagram on Thursday, captioned, “From now on, I really am the parking guy. Director, is this right?”
 
According to the ministry, the video was produced on a minimal budget, with all cast and crew members participating pro bono to support the national event.
 
The 2025 APEC summit will be held in Gyeongju for over two days starting on Oct. 31. Leaders from major Asia-Pacific economies will convene to discuss the present and future of the global economy. A meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents is anticipated, positioning the summit as one of the most significant diplomatic events of the year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags APEC Lee Jae Myung G-Dragon Shin Woo-seok Jang Won-young

More in Diplomacy

Promo video for upcoming APEC summit features start-studded cast, including G-Dragon

Ex-'comfort woman' urges gov't to act to receive apology from Japan

Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception

Ex-Foreign Minister Kang formally appointed as South Korea's ambassador to U.S.

Solbi appointed promotional ambassador for APEC summit exhibition

Related Stories

Actors Lee Jang-woo, Jo Hye-won in romantic relationship

IVE's Jang Won-young to appear at G-STAR gaming exhibition

2PM's Jang Woo-young reflects on his journey with JYP ahead of new EP release

IVE's Jang Won-young becomes face of Woori Bank's 'Won More' campaign

BTS, G-Dragon and more donate to victims, firefighters as wildfires sweep southeast
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)