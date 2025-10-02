KMA forecasts rain for most of extended Chuseok holiday
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 14:55
Heavy rain of up to 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) is forecast for southern regions of Korea during the first days of the extended Chuseok holiday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Thursday.
From Thursday to Saturday, a low-pressure system moving across the South Sea will bring rain and strong winds to southern regions. Rain will start to fall on Thursday night in South Chungcheong, South and North Jeolla and Jeju Island before expanding to North Chungcheong, North and South Gyeongsang and eastern Gangwon on Friday.
Heavy downpours are expected from the early hours to midday on Friday in coastal South Jeolla and Jeju, with hourly rainfall of around 30 millimeters. Rainfall totals may reach up to 100 millimeters in coastal South Jeolla and more than 120 millimeters in Jeju by Saturday. Thunder, lightning and gusts of wind are also expected. Flight and sea transport schedules may face disruptions.
“More than 100 millimeters of rain is forecast in Jeju’s mountainous areas during the early part of the holiday, and a weather warning is possible,” KMA forecaster Gong Sang-min said. “Travelers using sea transport should check their schedules.”
From Sunday to Monday morning, with the latter being Chuseok, another low-pressure trough passing north of Korea is expected to bring light rain mainly to the greater Seoul area and other central regions. Eastern Gangwon may see showers until Monday afternoon.
Rain is expected to taper off by Chuseok night, when the full harvest moon will become visible between clouds in western and southern regions. In Seoul, the full moon will rise at 5:32 p.m. on Monday and reach its peak at 11:50 p.m. Skies in eastern regions, however, are expected to remain cloudy or rainy, making moon viewing difficult.
From Tuesday, when the return traffic begins, central regions will remain mostly cloudy, while southern regions will be partly cloudy.
Another round of rain may fall later in the holiday, particularly in central regions. The KMA noted that a tropical depression could form in waters south of the Korean Peninsula, which may alter the forecast.
Temperatures during the holiday are expected to remain higher than average. Daytime highs nationwide will range from 21 to 29 degrees Celsius (69 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit), and morning temperatures will stay relatively mild at 14 to 24 degrees, 5 to 8 degrees above normal.
