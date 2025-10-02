Rain in the forecast for midweek, weekend nationwide

Ministry of Environment reviews potential ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles

Rain expected across country over weekend, with temperatures to drop

Seoul's 'ambitious' zero-emissions vehicle plan leaves automakers with zero optimism

KMA forecasts rain for most of extended Chuseok holiday

Related Stories

Clear weather expected before evening rain

Rain expected in Seoul later Friday as clouds move from Korea's south to north

Strong winds and heavy rainfall forecast across Korea in coming days

One dead, four missing as heavy rainfall prompts full evacuations in Sancheong County

Up to 70 millimeters of rain sweeps through central Korea