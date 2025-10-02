 Global Korea Scholarship's online application suspended, forcing applicants to submit hard copies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Global Korea Scholarship's online application suspended, forcing applicants to submit hard copies

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 17:27 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 17:31
An announcement by the National Institute for International Education, informing students of changes in the Global Korea Scholarship application process [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An announcement by the National Institute for International Education, informing students of changes in the Global Korea Scholarship application process [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) has also affected Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) applications, with scholarship applicants now having to submit a hard copy of their documents due to online applications being suspended.
 
National Institute for International Education (Niied) announced on Thursday that applications for the 2026 undergraduate GKS now have to be received as hard copies — either in person or via mail — as online applications via the Study in Korea website, run by the government, is suspended. 
 

Related Article

 
Scholarship applications have been open via the Study in Korea website since Sept. 15, and students who have already started their online applications will also need to resubmit their application documents. Those applying for the scholarship via the Embassy Track will have to submit documents to the Korean embassy in their countries; those applying via the University Track will have to submit their documents directly to the universities they are applying to. 
 
With the Study in Korea website now inaccessible, students can find further details about the changes via the Niied website.
 
The change follows the Study in Korea website's temporary suspension due to the fire at NIRS's Daejeon headquarters on Sept. 26. The fire broke out in the server room, damaging 96 information systems critical to central government operations.  
 
As students have to go through sudden changes in the application process, the application deadline for the Embassy Track has been extended. The Embassy Track was set to accept applications until Sept. 30, but the deadline is now Oct. 17. 
 
The deadline for the University Track will remain the same, with universities accepting application documents in person or via mail by Oct. 31.
 
GKS is a full-ride scholarship that also offers a monthly stipend, language study support and round-trip airfare to international students who wish to study at Korean universities. Students can apply for the scholarship via two tracks: the University Track, which allows students to apply to one university of their choice, and the Embassy Track, which has a quota for each country and allows students to take their shot at three universities.
 
While undergraduate GKS applications are currently open, graduate GKS applications usually open around February each year.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea GKS scholarship Global Korea Scholarship

More in K-campus

Global Korea Scholarship's online application suspended, forcing applicants to submit hard copies

Dongguk University begins construction on Lotus Hall complex to be completed in 2028

Woori partners with K-campus for job listings, info for int'l students through Woori WON Global app

SNU courts Vietnamese talent with scholarships, programs to offset engineering brain drain

[Hired in Korea] Kazakh salesperson shares insights on building a career in Korea as a foreigner

Related Stories

Niied to host farewell ceremony for graduating Global Korea Scholarship students

Here's everything you need to know about the Global Korea Scholarship

Global Korea Scholarship gives international students funding, mentoring, opportunity

2026 Global Korea Scholarship applications open for undergraduate programs

Applications for 2026 Global Korea Scholarship opening soon for international students
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)