 North Korea's FM vows to bolster diplomatic exchanges, cooperation with China
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 09:01
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet for talks in Beijing on Sept. 28. [KCNA]

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet for talks in Beijing on Sept. 28. [KCNA]

 
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has vowed efforts to strengthen diplomatic exchanges and cooperation with China in her congratulatory message to China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, on China's key anniversary, state media reported Thursday.
 
Choe's message was delivered to celebrate the 76th anniversary of China's founding the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

In the letter, Choe said the two nations have an "important" mission to develop their bilateral ties through diplomatic cooperation, highlighting that North Korea and China have reached "complete" consensus on key issues during her recent trip to Beijing.
 
North Korea "will make joint efforts to further develop its cooperative relations with China and strengthen bilateral exchange and cooperation in the diplomatic field," read the message, carried by the KCNA.
 
Choe returned home Tuesday after making a four-day trip to China. She made her first one-on-one meeting with Wang since taking office in June 2022 and also met with China's Premier Li Qiang.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Beijing last month to attend China's military parade. At that time, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first talks in more than six years, in a sign that the bilateral ties have been restored after remaining strained by North Korea's close alignment with Russia.

