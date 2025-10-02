 Lee calls for crackdown on anti-Chinese rallies
Lee calls for crackdown on anti-Chinese rallies

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 16:47
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Oct. 2. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called for a crackdown on anti-Chinese rallies and other demonstrations against foreigners, saying such discriminatory acts and hate speech harm the national interest.
 
Lee made the call at a meeting with senior aides amid concerns that ongoing anti-China protests in downtown Seoul could undermine the growing influx of Chinese visitors following the launch of a new temporary visa-free entry program for group tourists earlier this week.
 

"Rumors and hate speech targeting specific countries and their people are being spread indiscriminately, and racially discriminatory rallies continue," Lee said. "These utterly harmful, self-destructive acts that damage our national interest and image must be completely eradicated."
 
Lee noted the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul has become vibrant following the introduction of temporary visa-free entry for Chinese tourists, hoping the influx of travelers would boost domestic spending and aid economic recovery.
 
"At a time when we should be grateful, encouraging and welcoming, how can we instead engage in hatred, insults and abusive behavior?" he said.
 
The president urged relevant ministries to step up the crackdown on acts threatening the security of foreign travelers and to introduce stern measures to eliminate racially discriminatory acts.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Anti-China Rally

