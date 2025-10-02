President Lee poses with virtual BTS member RM

How U.S. government shutdown will affect student loans, Fafsa and the Education Dept.

Police restrict use of 'anti-China' slogans for Freedom Univ's rally on Oct. 3

Lee sees 'winning' AI data center partnership between OpenAI, Samsung and SK hynix

Court allows broadcast of ex-President Yoon's insurrection trial

Related Stories

President to mark 1 month in office with town hall with press

Newly-elected president's oldest pal reflects on a lifetime of friendship

RM’s first solo album 'Indigo' reaches No. 3 on Billboard 200

Preorders for President Lee Jae Myung's celebratory stamps sell out on first day of sales

Lee declares 'all-out war on recession' with first executive order