 17.3% of online gov't services restored after data center fire
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 16:47
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Oct. 2. [NEWS1]

A total of 112 online government services have been restored in the wake of an outage caused by last week's fire at the state data management agency, the government said on Thursday.
 
As of 12 p.m., the restoration rate stood at 17.3 percent after 112 of the 647 services affected by Friday's fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon were brought back online, it said.
 

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said the government will go all out to recover the services throughout the extended Chuseok holidays, which begin on Friday.
 
“We are gravely aware that the current restoration rate falls short of the people's expectations,” he said during a meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. “The government has taken steps to dispatch civilian experts and research agency personnel to the site [of the fire] to fully mobilize personnel and funds and accelerate the restoration rate.”
 
Vice Interior Minister Kim Min-jae said officials were focusing on speeding up restoration efforts by replacing the uninterruptible power supply system at the NIRS and relocating the equipment in the room where the fire started.
 
Police said they launched a raid on the NIRS and three companies as part of their investigation into the cause of the blaze.
 
Investigators began the search at 9 a.m. over suspicions of occupational negligence — a day after the police booked four individuals, including an NIRS on-site manager, on the same suspicions.
 
The fire began after a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room on the fifth floor of the NIRS, and the fire was completely extinguished on Saturday.

Yonhap
