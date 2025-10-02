Actor loses 15 million won after losing credit card in Bali, Indonesia
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 12:45
Actor Jeon Hye-bin said on Thursday that she lost 15 million won ($10,700) within 10 minutes of losing her credit card in Bali, Indonesia and warned others to be careful.
Jeon uploaded a screenshot of a map of Bali on her Instagram account and wrote, “My card was stolen in this area and 15 million won was charged. Be careful, everyone in Ubud or planning to travel here soon. It happened just 10 minutes after I lost it.”
The actor is traveling in Bali to mark the third anniversary of becoming a mother.
The Korean Embassy in Indonesia's Bali office says the area is relatively safe but urges travelers to avoid going out at night due to risks of theft, robbery and traffic accidents.
It also advises people to remain alert during the day since robbers may target tourists. Bags should be carried on the side away from the street, and pedestrians should avoid using phones while walking to reduce the risk of theft, the embassy said.
Travelers who lose or have their credit card stolen abroad should report it to their card company immediately to minimize losses. If several cards are stolen, contacting one card issuer can trigger loss reports to others through a joint service.
Authorities recommend reporting the theft to the local police and obtaining a written incident report, which can be used as evidence when filing claims with card companies or travel insurance providers.
Jeon debuted as a member of the girl group LUV in 2002 and later built a career in television dramas, appearing in KBS's “The Queen of Office” (2013) and "Gunman in Joseon” (2014) and JTBC's “Beyond the Bar” (2025).
