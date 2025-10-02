 Bomb threats sent to Yonsei, Korea University, both campuses clear
Bomb threats sent to Yonsei, Korea University, both campuses clear

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 14:28 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 15:36
Yonsei University’s campus in Sinchon, western Seoul [YONSEI UNIVERSITY]

Bomb threat emails claiming explosives had been planted at Yonsei University and Korea University triggered police searches of campus buildings, but no devices were found, according to the police on Thursday.
 
Seodaemun Police Precinct said it received a related report at 9:37 a.m. Thursday and searched Yonsei’s education building and main administration building.
 

Fifty-five police officers and 30 firefighters were deployed. The search, which ended at about 11:30 a.m., turned up nothing suspicious.
 
Yonsei told students on Thursday that it had “received an email threatening a bomb attack on the Sinchon campus in western Seoul. The school, police, fire authorities and a military unit conducted checks, and initial searches and investigations found nothing unusual.”
 
The university added that 24-hour joint patrols of police and private security would be strengthened starting Thursday.
 
Seongbuk Police Precinct also reported that it had received a similar threat emailed to Korea University's Seoul campus in central Seoul and carried out searches there, but no explosive devices were discovered.
 
Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sending of the threat emails.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
