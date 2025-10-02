Court allows anti-China slogans at rally, but says 'not condoning hate speech'
A court has blocked a police order prohibiting the use of anti-Chinese slogans during rallies organized by conservative civic group Freedom Univ., while stressing that the decision does not amount to permitting hate speech, threats or violence.
The Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday partially accepted a request filed by Freedom Univ, a right-leaning group that has regularly held anti-Chinese rallies, to suspend a police order banning the group from using derogatory chants.
Freedom Univ had notified police that it planned to march from Dongdaemun Station to Gwanghwamun Square on National Foundation Day, Oct. 3, from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with about 10,000 participants.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency issued an order on Sept. 26 prohibiting the use of insulting chants, warning that violations would result in restrictions on entering Gwanghwamun Square. The group challenged the order in court, arguing that it excessively infringed on freedom of expression.
The court found that police failed to comply with procedural requirements.
“The Assembly and Demonstration Act requires police to issue a ban within 48 hours if a protest falls under prohibited categories,” the judges said. “When Freedom Univ filed its application on Sept. 17, police did not issue a restriction within 48 hours, but instead imposed an additional order more than 10 days later.”
The ruling noted that belated restrictions are only allowed in cases where protests pose an imminent threat to public safety, such as collective violence. The court concluded that the police order lacked sufficient legal grounds.
Still, the court stressed that the decision does not endorse anti-Chinese or hate speech. “The law explicitly prohibits organizers and participants from acts that disrupt order, including violence, intimidation, destruction and arson,” the ruling said. “Police are empowered to maintain order at protest sites and can disband demonstrations if there is a clear and direct threat of collective violence.”
Freedom Univ celebrated the decision on its YouTube channel, posting under the title “Freedom of expression, not chaos.” The statement appeared to target President Lee Jae Myung’s Sept. 9 remark that described the group’s rallies as nothing more than “trolling.”
The Chinese Embassy in central Seoul also weighed in Thursday, issuing a statement demanding that the Korean government “thoroughly guarantee the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese nationals in Korea.”
The embassy criticized the group for staging rallies during China’s National Day, Chuseok and Korea’s National Foundation Day, calling the timing “malicious” and “out of touch with public sentiment.”
President Lee also condemned the anti-Chinese rallies at a senior aides’ meeting Thursday, calling them “vulgar acts that damage national dignity.” He added, “We must completely root out these self-destructive actions that harm national interests and Korea’s global image."
