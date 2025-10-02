 Lee pledges to review lowering age threshold for dual citizenship of overseas Koreans
Lee pledges to review lowering age threshold for dual citizenship of overseas Koreans

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 14:56
President Lee Jae Myung delivers an address to an event marking the 19th World Korean Day, held at a hotel in Seoul on Oct. 2. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday that the government will explore ways to lower the age threshold for overseas Koreans' dual citizenship, which is currently limited to those aged 65 and older.
 
Lee made the remarks during a ceremony marking the 19th World Korean Day, which brought together some 370 participants, including leaders of Korean communities from around the globe.
 

Under
the Nationality Act, overseas Koreans are permitted to hold dual citizenship only if they are at least 65 years old. The overseas Korean community has long demanded lowering the age limit so younger and economically active generations can also benefit.
 
“The government will work to resolve the issue of lowering the age requirement for dual citizenship, a long-cherished wish of the overseas Korean community, by building social consensus and pooling wisdom together,” Lee said.
 
Lee also pledged to enhance the safety of 7 million Korean nationals abroad and expand practical support for the next generation of overseas Koreans to help them take pride in their national identity.
 
“The government will step up efforts to protect the rights and safety of our citizens and compatriots overseas,” he said.
 
The president also addressed the difficulties faced by overseas Koreans who must travel long distances to cast ballots due to the limited number of polling stations abroad.
 
Lee suggested adopting a mail-in voting system or hiring temporary staff during election periods to ease the burden and asked for the community's support.
 
“We will work as quickly as possible to put in place measures that allow people to exercise their voting rights conveniently and nearby,” he said.
 
World Korean Day falls on Oct. 5 and has been designated as a commemorative day since 2007.

Yonhap
tags lee jae myung citizenship

