Prosecutors drop charges against ex-presidential officials in reinvestigation of 2018 election meddling case

Prosecutors said Thursday they would not seek charges against former presidential officials under the past Moon Jae-in administration in its reinvestigation of alleged election meddling in the 2018 mayoral race of the southeastern city of Ulsan.The case centers on accusations that former presidential officials intervened in an organized way to help former Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, a longtime friend of Moon, win the election at the time.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it would drop the case against Cho Kuk, former senior presidential secretary of civil affairs, Im Jong-seok, former presidential chief of staff, and three others, including Song.Prosecutors had previously dropped charges against Cho and Im, citing the lack of evidence, but began reinvestigating the case in January last year after the conservative People Power Party filed a new complaint.Prosecutors also said they would not seek charges against Moon after receiving a complaint about alleged election law violations and abuse of power in connection with the case.The decision comes after the Supreme Court in August confirmed a lower court's acquittal of Song and others indicted for election law violations.Yonhap