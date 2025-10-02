Do Not Suppress Allies: A Lesson from 2,500 Years Ago

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

“Never again drive your armed forces against Greece. Its land defends itself, as if fighting on its behalf.”This line comes from “The Persians” (472 B.C.) by Aeschylus, the ancient Athenian tragedian. It is spoken when the ghost of Darius I appears before his son, Xerxes I, warning him not to invade Greece. The setting is around 480 B.C., when Xerxes sent Persian forces to march on Greece. The historian Herodotus wrote that the Persian army then numbered 2.5 million. The figure is likely exaggerated, but the scale was still immense. Xerxes sought to avenge his father, who had lost in the Battle of Marathon during the First Persian War (492—490 B.C.). Ignoring Darius’s warning, Xerxes suffered defeat at Salamis, and the Second Persian War (480—479 B.C.) ended in failure.“How could the storm of fate, unimaginable and unforeseen, strike down so suddenly upon my hapless head?”This is how Aeschylus described Xerxes’s lament as he witnessed defeat at Salamis. “The Persians” was written in 472 B.C., only eight years after the battle. Aeschylus himself was a veteran. His decision to dramatize a recent historic event, not a myth, reflects the magnitude of the Persian Wars’ impact on Greece.The Delian League was born in this context. Formed in 478 B.C., six years before “The Persians,” it aimed to deter renewed Persian aggression. Greece had won major battles, but Persia remained powerful and posed an ongoing threat. Athens led the alliance, which grew to include more than 150 city-states along the Aegean coast. Its headquarters was on Delos, a sacred island known as the birthplace of Apollo and Artemis.Member states were required to contribute ships to the united fleet or pay tribute. The annual sum reached about 600 talents. One talent was equivalent to the yearly wages of nine skilled workers or the operating cost of a small fleet for a year. Each year, representatives gathered on Delos to discuss matters of concern. Athens chaired, but decisions were made by equal votes.The Delian League succeeded in deterring Persia and flourished as trade among members expanded. Its influence spread, and membership grew to more than 200 states.Over time, however, the league changed. Having fulfilled its mission of protecting Greece, it began to reflect Athens’s imperial ambitions. Membership was voluntary in principle, but withdrawal was not permitted. When Naxos attempted to leave in 469 B.C., Athens invaded. Naxos surrendered, and its people were sold into slavery. Thasos tried to withdraw in 465 B.C. after a dispute over harbor rights and gold mining, but Athens crushed it as well.Other states began to fear Athens. They realized it could turn its military power against members when convenient. Athens’s rise and naval dominance also alarmed Sparta. In 460 B.C., the Peloponnesian War broke out.Using the war as justification, Athens transferred the league treasury from Delos to Athens. It freely used the funds for its own finances, even to construct the Parthenon. What had been collective contributions became tribute paid to Athens.Athens interfered in the laws and politics of member states and encouraged its citizens to resettle there, expanding its influence. It abolished the league’s assembly and imposed its own systems, forcing members to conduct trials in Athens and pay court fees. It required them to adopt Athenian currency and standards of weights and measures.Seeking advantage over fellow Greeks in Sparta, Athens even signed a peace treaty with its old enemy, Persia. With the league’s original purpose gone, it became little more than an instrument of Athenian imperialism. States began to drift away. By 404 B.C., Sparta defeated Athens in the Peloponnesian War, and the Delian League dissolved.The league had given Athens a golden age, but it also sowed the seeds of decline. Athens’s domination weakened the alliance, and ultimately itself.The story of the Delian League brings to mind a modern parallel. After World War II, the United States built a global network of alliances to contain the Soviet Union. In this analogy, the Soviet Union was the new Persia. Just as the Delian League protected Greece from Persia, U.S. alliances held back communism and defended democracy. A rules-based order brought prosperity to the United States and its allies. And just as Sparta emerged as Athens’s rival after Persia, China has become America’s competitor after the Soviet collapse.Yet America now appears increasingly similar to Athens in its later stage. Recently, Washington has pressed its allies with tariffs and terms that prioritize its own interests. Japan, under U.S. pressure, signed a deal requiring it to invest $550 billion in cash in projects designated by Washington. Until the investment is recouped, profits are split evenly; afterward, the U.S. will take 90 percent. America has reportedly demanded a similar cash investment from Korea, close to the same amount.Drawing straight lines between past and present can be risky. But failure to learn from history often leads to repetition. The Delian League was strongest when its members stood together, but it unraveled when Athens overpowered them. The question now is whether the United States will follow the same path.