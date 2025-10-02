A dialogue with future generations

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

When raising children, parents often ask themselves how much they are willing to sacrifice. Most would say they could give their lives for their children. The same instinct usually extends to grandchildren, whether out of affection or biological drive.But what about descendants 10 generations down the road? Rationally, one might feel the same obligation, yet the sense of urgency diminishes with distance.This question resurfaced for me after reading a recent journal article on wildfires and the climate crisis. Using machine learning, the study analyzed accumulated wildfire data to predict future trends and early mortality. The findings were stark: If current conditions continue, carbon emissions from wildfires could rise 23 percent and wildfire-related premature deaths could increase sixfold by 2100.The core problem is that the main victims of such disasters — the future generations — do not yet exist. Their suffering has no direct channel into today’s policymaking. To address this gap, scholars have experimented with behavioral economics and game theory to simulate communication between present and future generations.Their conclusions converge on one principle. If the current generation restrains its consumption of resources and adopts democratic decision-making to limit usage, future generations will have a chance at sustainability.Worrying about descendants 10generations removed requires a long-term altruism that extends beyond family ties to a broader sense of humanity. Can this kind of obligation expand into universal compassion?On Sept. 27, young people gathered in major cities for the Climate Justice March. Their voices demanded that older generations begin a serious dialogue with the future. The rallies were not only a protest but also a plea for recognition.The question remains whether we are ready to engage in that conversation. If the present course holds, future generations face severe climate catastrophes. Are we prepared to listen to their unheard voices and act on their behalf?