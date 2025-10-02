Thursday's fortune: Steady progress, but beware of missteps in judgement



Thursday's fortunes today range from steady progress to cautious restraint, with many signs advised to balance ambition with patience. Some signs enjoy momentum and harmony, while others risk missteps in judgment and are counseled to find strength in moderation and connection. Here are your fortunes for Thursday, Oct. 2.🌅 Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North🔹 Old habits last a lifetime — mind them well🔹 Live confidently in this age of longevity🔹 Forget age and time — stay young at heart🔹 Join forces with capable partners🔹 Confidence and courage drive success🔹 Don’t delay today’s work for tomorrow🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West🔹 Create hobbies that bring joy🔹 Light tasks keep the day purposeful🔹 Seek balance between opposing sides🔹 Too many voices can derail progress🔹 Get ahead by working promptly🔹 Life is survival — cultivate inner strength🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East🔹 Everything seems appealing today🔹 Laughter and cheer brighten the mood🔹 Any path can lead to good results🔹 Interests and needs align smoothly🔹 Build relationships of mutual benefit🔹 Conversations flow, tasks progress well🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East🔹 Your heart remains youthful🔹 Follow where your mind leads🔹 Right tasks and people fall into place🔹 Save and accumulate steadily🔹 Projects gain momentum🔹 Social ties widen and improve🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 Southeast🔹 Everything belongs in its proper place🔹 Family bonds prove the strongest🔹 The more, the better — abundance helps🔹 Support comes from all directions🔹 Recognition boosts your image🔹 “You and I are one” defines today🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Don’t stay isolated — mingle with others🔹 Enjoy a leisurely day with light entertainment🔹 Knowledge is power — gather information🔹 Partial success brings satisfaction🔹 Praise and kind words open hearts🔹 Refresh with music or film🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Don’t be upset over trivial matters🔹 In age, money becomes a safeguard🔹 A day for giving rather than taking🔹 Step back and observe before acting🔹 Sacrifice small things for bigger goals🔹 Relax with healing music🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West🔹 Stay active — don’t be idle🔹 Avoid meddling or unnecessary involvement🔹 Be discreet in your generosity🔹 Protect your reputation and avoid enemies🔹 Guard your expressions and words carefully🔹 White clothing favors you today🐒 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 North🔹 You shine as today’s star🔹 Give your best — fortune aligns🔹 Life feels rewarding and meaningful🔹 Luck and opportunity favor you🔹 Speak your wish — dreams move closer🔹 Small joys bring certain happiness🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West🔹 Family remains your strongest pillar🔹 A devoted spouse proves most reliable🔹 Smooth talks and progress ahead🔹 Married couples may focus on children🔹 Love shows in gestures of care🔹 Recharge with affection and warmth🐕 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North🔹 Spend on yourself without guilt🔹 Meetings or appointments may arise🔹 New tasks or changes unfold🔹 Consider relocation or career shifts🔹 Shopping or socializing brightens the day🔹 Time with friends brings joy🐖 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Avoid crowded places🔹 Don’t overexert — preserve your energy🔹 Watch for health warning signs🔹 Avoid overwork and strain🔹 Guard against injuries🔹 People or career worries may trouble you