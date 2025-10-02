Trump reaffirms he will meet Xi in 4 weeks to discuss soybean issue

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed Wednesday that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping "in four weeks" to discuss Beijing's halt to U.S. soybean purchases, as he earlier said that the two sides agreed to meet at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.Trump made the remarks in a social media post as Seoul is preparing to welcome Trump and other world leaders during the APEC summit, which is set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1."I'll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion. MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.He claimed that America's soybean farmers are being hurt because China is not buying U.S. soybeans "for negotiating reasons only.""We've made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers. I WILL NEVER LET OUR FARMERS DOWN!" he said.China has reportedly stopped buying U.S. soybeans over the past several months, instead turning to soybean producers in Brazil and other countries.After phone talks with Xi on Sept. 19, Trump announced that he and Xi would meet at the APEC gathering.Yonhap