 Samsung to introduce new language incentives to boost employees' global skills
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung to introduce new language incentives to boost employees' global skills

Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 15:04
A logo of Samsung is seen in an undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A logo of Samsung is seen in an undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Samsung Electronics has decided to revamp its foreign language evaluation system and introduce new incentives to strengthen employees' global competencies, industry sources said Friday.
 
Under the new system, which is set to take effect in January, the tech giant will add three new top tiers to its existing four-level foreign language speaking assessment, and employees who achieve the new top levels will receive incentives ranging from 200,000 won ($142) to 500,000 won, according to the sources.
 
Language proficiency will be assessed through external speaking tests, with eligible languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Russian and Spanish.
 

Related Article

 
Samsung also plans to support employees' language studies by covering exam fees up to two times a year.
 
The initiative is in line with the company's broader goal of nurturing global talent.
 
Chairman Lee Jae-yong has emphasized the importance of foreign language skills, noting that learning a foreign language helps people understand a country's mindset, values and history.
 
"I regret not studying foreign languages more. I continue to practice English and Japanese, and wish I had studied Chinese and French as well," Lee told new employees in February 2023.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Samsung language global talent English Japanese Chinese Spanish

More in Industry

Samsung to introduce new language incentives to boost employees' global skills

LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention

OpenAI officials tour Samsung Electronics' chip plant

Seoul proposes revised investment deal, awaits U.S. response

Posco International completes Poland EV parts plant in European expansion

Related Stories

[The Fountain] Victimhood-based nationalism

[The Fountain] Victimhood-based nationalism (KOR)

Korean shipbuilders maintain biggest backlog for 7th month

Roundtable event explores opportunities for enhancing inclusivity for foreign nationals in Korea

Hello?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)