Samsung to introduce new language incentives to boost employees' global skills

Samsung Electronics has decided to revamp its foreign language evaluation system and introduce new incentives to strengthen employees' global competencies, industry sources said Friday.Under the new system, which is set to take effect in January, the tech giant will add three new top tiers to its existing four-level foreign language speaking assessment, and employees who achieve the new top levels will receive incentives ranging from 200,000 won ($142) to 500,000 won, according to the sources.Language proficiency will be assessed through external speaking tests, with eligible languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Russian and Spanish.Samsung also plans to support employees' language studies by covering exam fees up to two times a year.The initiative is in line with the company's broader goal of nurturing global talent.Chairman Lee Jae-yong has emphasized the importance of foreign language skills, noting that learning a foreign language helps people understand a country's mindset, values and history."I regret not studying foreign languages more. I continue to practice English and Japanese, and wish I had studied Chinese and French as well," Lee told new employees in February 2023.Yonhap