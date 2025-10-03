BTS's RM to curate art exhibition at SFMOMA
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 11:56
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will launch a collaborative art exhibition project with RM from boy band BTS, according to a press release from BTS’s agency BigHit Music on Friday.
The exhibition — RM x SFMOMA — will present more than 200 artworks personally owned by RM and also from the museum's collection. The exhibition will begin in October next year and run through February 2027.
The exhibition will mark the first collaboration between SFMOMA and a K-pop artist since the museum’s establishment in 1935.
Through joint curation by RM and the museum, audiences will have a chance to comprehend carefully linked conceptual and time-related contexts between art pieces and gain a glimpse into RM's artistic sensitivity and his art collection aesthetic.
"We live in an age defined by boundaries," RM said. "This exhibition at SFMOMA reflects those boundaries: between East and West, Korea and America, the modern and the contemporary, the personal and the universal."
The exhibit was initially proposed by the museum, which valued RM's personal art collection and his interest in modern art.
Janet Bishop, Thomas Weisel Family chief curator at SFMOMA, said that visitors will “have an unprecedented opportunity to explore RM’s beautiful and contemplative collection of paintings and sculpture in dialogue with works from SFMOMA’s holdings.”
In the exhibition, RM's will present pieces by Korean contemporary painters and sculptors and world-renowned artists from various cultures and countries, which are set to be disclosed to the public for the first time.
Additional details about the exhibit, “RM x SFMOMA,” are available on a fan community platform, Weverse, according to BigHit Music.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)