Bang Chan donates 200 million won to celebrate his birthday
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 03 Oct. 2025, 16:42
Bang Chan — born on Oct. 3, 1997 — granted 100 million to Samsung Medical Center and the Korean Committee for Unicef, respectively.
The Samsung hospital will use the donated funds to treat pediatric patients. The Korean committee for Unicef will spend it on global aid initiatives for children at risk — including hygiene, nutrition, education and protection.
“I have become able to share warmth on my birthday because of the precious love from fans,” Bang Chan said. “I hope the donation can give children some strength to help them dream of a brighter future and tomorrow.”
Last year, Bang Chan became a member of the Community Chest of Korea Honor Society with a donation of 1 million won on his birthday.
Stray Kids is set to hold its concert “dominATE : celebrATE” at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19.
