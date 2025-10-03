 Bang Chan donates 200 million won to celebrate his birthday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Bang Chan donates 200 million won to celebrate his birthday

Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 03 Oct. 2025, 16:42
A photo of Bang Chan from boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

A photo of Bang Chan from boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Bang Chan of boy band Stray Kids donated 200 million won (around $142,200) for children as a move to celebrate his birthday on Friday, according to his agency JYP Entertainment. 
 
Bang Chan — born on Oct. 3, 1997 — granted 100 million to Samsung Medical Center and the Korean Committee for Unicef, respectively. 
 
The Samsung hospital will use the donated funds to treat pediatric patients. The Korean committee for Unicef will spend it on global aid initiatives for children at risk — including hygiene, nutrition, education and protection.  
 

Related Article

“I have become able to share warmth on my birthday because of the precious love from fans,” Bang Chan said. “I hope the donation can give children some strength to help them dream of a brighter future and tomorrow.” 
 
Last year, Bang Chan became a member of the Community Chest of Korea Honor Society with a donation of 1 million won on his birthday. 
 
Stray Kids is set to hold its concert “dominATE : celebrATE” at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19. 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kpop Bangchan Stray Kids JYP

More in K-pop

Bang Chan donates 200 million won to celebrate his birthday

Elle UK apologizes for cropping Blackpink's Rosé from group photo

BTS's RM to curate art exhibition at SFMOMA

BTS J-Hope's world tour concert film out on Nov. 12

HYBE inks MOU with National Museum, its foundation to promote cultural products

Related Stories

Stray Kids adds two extra stadium shows to 'dominATE' world tour

Stray Kids scores sixth consecutive No. 1 album on Billboard 200

Stray Kids cancels promotional activities after members test positive for Covid

Stray Kids ends 'dominATE' world tour, 4th full-length album to be released this month

'Ceremony' leads tracklist for new Stray Kids album 'Karma'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)