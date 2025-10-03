 Elle UK apologizes for cropping Blackpink's Rosé from group photo
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 14:39
Elle UK issued an apology Friday about its recent Instagram upload that excluded Blackpink member Rose from a photo taken during Paris Fashion Week. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

British fashion magazine Elle issued an apology on Friday regarding a recent Instagram upload that excluded Blackpink member Rosé from a group photo taken during Paris Fashion Week. 
 
The apology addressed a controversy that it had cut out the Blackpink member, which many critics saw as racially discriminatory. The magazine explained that Rosé “was cropped from a group photo for size” through its Instagram story. 
 
The magazine noted that it “did not mean to offend anyone.” 
 
“We sincerely apologise for a recent post from Paris Fashion Week in which Rosé of BLACKPINK was cropped from a group photo for size,” Elle UK wrote. 
 
“The post has been removed, and ELLE UK remains committed to ensuring our future coverage represents the full spectrum of our audience we so greatly respect,” the magazine added. 
 
According to the music industry, Rosé attended Paris Fashion Week last month as a global ambassador for luxury brand Saint Laurent.
 
A photo of four celebrities with Blackpink Rose at far right was shared on Charli XCX's Instagram. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

During the event, Rosé posed for a photo alongside Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, British pop artist Charli XCX and actor Zoë Kravitz. However, the original photo uploaded by British Elle featured Bieber, Charli XCX, and Kravitz. Rosé, who stood at the far right, was cropped out of the picture. 
 
The controversy escalated further when Charli XCX posted the four-person photo on her own Instagram — Rosé was conspicuously darkened. 
 
As the backlash grew, the British magazine uploaded several solo shots of Rosé on Wednesday, describing her look at the event by writing, “The most standout look came courtesy of Blackpink star #Rose.”
 
However, online users criticized the recent post as “too late” and “disrespectful,” with some demanding a direct apology to the artist. 
 
The magazine also revised Rosé's solo photo post and included the apology, as posts shared through the story feature disappear 24 hours after being uploaded. 
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
