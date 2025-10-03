Chef Edward Lee to prepare welcome dinner at APEC Summit
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 11:09 Updated: 03 Oct. 2025, 12:28
Edward Lee, a Korean American chef known for his appearances on Netflix’s cooking competition program, “Culinary Class Wars” (2024), will oversee a welcome dinner for leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, which is scheduled to start on Oct. 31.
Lee is currently working with Lotte Hotel chefs to prepare the APEC Summit banquet, according to the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. The menu is expected to highlight the combination of traditional and contemporary elements in Korean cuisine.
In a video posted on the foreign ministry’s YouTube channel, Lee said he aims to "tell the story of Korean food and ingredients and how they just become global" through dishes prepared by him and Lotte Hotel chefs. "I want to show that Korean food is both beautiful in its traditional form but also beautiful in its innovative form."
Lee also spoke about his personal background, noting his childhood in the United States, where he had limited access to Korean culture.
"I always wanted to connect with my Korean culture, and didn't know how," he said. "Food was a very easy way. Food, you don't need words."
"I love also inspiring people to connect their own story to food, everybody has a story and everybody knows how to cook something," Lee said. "I think food has a lot of power behind it."
Lee noted that food is “not just eating to get full.” He called it “art, story-telling, connection, love and respect and care."
The chef stressed that Korean food has preserved its traditions while also holding the power to innovate and harmonize with global culinary trends.
"I think Korean food is something that has been very traditional and now, all of a sudden, it becomes global," Lee said. "Right now, in more than any other time, Korean food is enjoying a spotlight around the world. We want to show two things: both the beauty of Korean food [...] but also that Korean can be innovative, global and it can mix with other cuisines — typically, for me, in American perspective."
He also highlighted the significance of cuisine at global high-level gatherings. "I always say that it is very difficult to argue when you are having good food," Lee said. "Good food makes people feel better and, hopefully, that leads to good things."
