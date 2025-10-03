 President Lee meets Korean War refugees on first day of Chuseok holiday
President Lee meets Korean War refugees on first day of Chuseok holiday

Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 15:35
President Lee Jae Myung look at the North Korea with people who fled to South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War at an observatory in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct. 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung met with people who fled to South Korea from North Korea during the Korean War (1950-1953) on the first day of the extended Chuseok holiday Friday, his office said.
 
The meeting took place at the Ganghwa Peace Observatory in the western city of Incheon, where Lee expressed sympathy to the families and wished them a warm holiday.
 
From a lookout point, they gazed toward North Korea and took photos together.
 

The presidential office said Lee plans to use the weeklong holiday to rest and prepare for the remainder of the year, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
 
On Sunday, he is scheduled to appear on a TV cooking show to introduce his favorite Korean foods and promote them.
 
Yonhap
