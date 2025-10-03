President Lee meets with displaced families, emphasizes humanitarian responsibility of North and South
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 18:20
At a gathering with those who fled the North and came to South Korea during the Korean War (1950-1953) at the Ganghwa Peace Observatory in Incheon, the displaced people voiced their longings to know about the well-being of their relatives in the North.
“I still remember my younger sibling's face vividly. I have missed them all this time,” said Chung Hae-sik, who left their younger sibling in the North at the age of nine. “I hope the president can help us at least confirm whether they are alive within the next five years.”
Another displaced person, Choi Jang-pyung — separated from his older sister and younger sibling at the age of eight — said, “All separated families share the same wish: seeing our families at least once before we die.” Choi asked the president to create an opportunity so that "letters can be exchanged."
In response to such requests, President Lee said he had thought that "enabling separated families to at least confirm each other’s survival or exchange letters should be the South and the North’s shared political responsibility."
The president added that he aspires to resolve the current communication severance between the two Koreas, noting that such a measure should be addressed from a humanitarian perspective.
Lee’s remarks mark his first specific proposal for inter-Korean exchange since announcing his so-called “END Initiative” during his speech to the UN General Assembly last month. END stands for exchange, normalization and denuclearization.
It appeared that the exchange between separated families was brought up as a topic to initiate dialogue with Pyongyang, as it carries little political burden and has humanitarian characteristics.
“A moment ago, I saw geese flying across the river in a line,” Lee said. “While animals can move freely, people have drawn a line across the land and aimed guns at each other for decades, which is truly regrettable.”
Lee said he believes that situations could change through best efforts, encouraging separated families to “spend this bittersweet holiday with hope and a smile.” Lee later took photos with the families.
The president then visited a child care facility in Ganghwa County and stopped by a local market for lunch. At the market, one passerby shouted, “The APEC promotional video was great!”
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit promotional video, released Thursday, starred K-pop artists and President Lee, who appeared as ground staff on the airport runway. Later in the afternoon, Lee visited the Yaksu Police Precinct in Seoul to encourage officers on duty.
On Sunday, Lee and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung are scheduled to appear on JTBC’s popular cooking show, "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator." The presidential couple is expected to introduce their favorite Korean dishes as part of efforts to promote Korean food.
