 6 in 10 Koreans to skip ancestor-honoring ceremony during Chuseok: Survey
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 09:57 Updated: 03 Oct. 2025, 17:38
A basket of chestnuts is displayed for sale at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul on Sept. 14. Chestnut is often used for a Chuseok holiday ritual to honor ancestors, called Charye. [NEWS1]

Six out of 10 Koreans do not plan to set up the traditional ancestor-honoring ceremony, known as charye, during this year's Chuseok holiday, a survey showed Friday, indicating a shift in perceptions surrounding ancestral rituals.
 
According to the survey conducted by the Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI), only 40.4 percent of respondents said they would prepare a charye table during the extended Chuseok holiday, which began Friday.
 

Charye is a traditional ancestral rite held during major holidays like Chuseok to honor deceased family members. It typically involves a formal table setting with various types of traditional Korean dishes and liquor offered in reverence.
 
The figure marks a significant drop from 2016, when 74.4 percent of respondents said they observed the ritual, the institute said.
 
KREI attributed the shift to several factors, including the simplification of holiday customs, the rise of smaller families and changing values among younger generations.
 
Yonhap 
