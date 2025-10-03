 Gov't official in charge of state computer network dies after fall at Sejong complex
Gov't official in charge of state computer network dies after fall at Sejong complex

Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 13:03 Updated: 03 Oct. 2025, 13:10
A police car is seen in front of the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon on Oct. 2. [NEWS1]

A government official from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, who was in charge of managing errors in the state computer network, died Friday after falling from a building at the Sejong government complex. 
 
According to the government, the official was found on the ground near the government complex in Eojin-dong, Sejong, at around 10:50 a.m.
 
Emergency responders discovered him in a state of cardiac arrest and handed him over to police. 
 

The official was later confirmed dead. 
 
Authorities suspect the official jumped from a smoking terrace on the 15th floor of the main building of the government complex, leaving their cell phone behind.
 
The Interior Ministry expressed its condolences and promised to handle the aftermath of the incident. 
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
 
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
