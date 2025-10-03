Gov't vows to accelerate restoration of online services during Chuseok holiday

The government said Friday it will speed up the restoration of online government services affected by last week's fire at the state data management agency during the extended Chuseok harvest holiday.Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung made the remark during a government meeting, as the restoration rate for the 647 services stood at 17.8 percent a week after the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon caused a massive systems outage."The government will accelerate the restoration with exceptional determination, while treating the seven-day holiday as golden time for recovery," he said during the meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. "The government will respond thoroughly to ensure no gaps in administrative services and safety management during the holiday."The seven-day break, which covers Chuseok, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day, began Friday and runs through next Thursday.Yun said the government is in talks with the presidential office and the financial authorities to secure reserve funds for the NIRS's restoration and relocation of damaged systems to an NIRS branch in the southeastern city of Daegu."Normalizing computer network failures is expected to take time," he said. "We plan to select key systems directly related to people's everyday lives and come up with separate management systems for them."Yonhap