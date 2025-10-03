 Gov't vows to accelerate restoration of online services during Chuseok holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't vows to accelerate restoration of online services during Chuseok holiday

Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 12:28
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung bows during a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 3. [NEWS1]

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung bows during a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 3. [NEWS1]

The government said Friday it will speed up the restoration of online government services affected by last week's fire at the state data management agency during the extended Chuseok harvest holiday.
 
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung made the remark during a government meeting, as the restoration rate for the 647 services stood at 17.8 percent a week after the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon caused a massive systems outage.
 
"The government will accelerate the restoration with exceptional determination, while treating the seven-day holiday as golden time for recovery," he said during the meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. "The government will respond thoroughly to ensure no gaps in administrative services and safety management during the holiday."
 

Related Article

The seven-day break, which covers Chuseok, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day, began Friday and runs through next Thursday.
 
Yun said the government is in talks with the presidential office and the financial authorities to secure reserve funds for the NIRS's restoration and relocation of damaged systems to an NIRS branch in the southeastern city of Daegu.
 
"Normalizing computer network failures is expected to take time," he said. "We plan to select key systems directly related to people's everyday lives and come up with separate management systems for them."
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea government data Daejeon NIRS

More in Social Affairs

Mismanagement over travel agencies leaves Chinese travelers unaccounted for amid rising absconding cases

Highways jammed as Chuseok holiday travel begins

Police sexual misconduct cases on the rise according to National Police Agency data

Gov't official in charge of state computer network dies after fall at Sejong complex

Ex-KCC chief asks court to review legality of her detention

Related Stories

Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire

State audit board finds beleaguered NIRS failed to manage old equipment properly

SUV catches fire in parking lot of data center that suffered catastrophic fire

Shutdown of national database command center hinders service restoration after fire

Gov't official in charge of state computer network dies after fall at Sejong complex
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)