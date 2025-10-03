Incheon Airport security workers drop plan to refuse Chuseok overtime

Unionized airport security screening workers at Incheon International Airport on Friday withdrew their plan to refuse overtime during the extended Chuseok holiday.The workers, who belong to Incheon International Airport Security, an affiliate of Incheon International Airport Corp., said they decided to scrap the plan after agreeing with management to discuss their demands at a later date.The decision eases concerns about worsened passenger congestion over the weeklong holiday, which began the same day and is expected to see heavy travel volumes.The unionized workers have demanded an end to what they called "labor union suppression" and an increase in staffing.Meanwhile, unionized workers in other fields, including cleaning, traffic control, firefighting and facility maintenance, have staged separate strikes at 15 airports nationwide, including Incheon International Airport, since Wednesday.Yonhap