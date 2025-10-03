Police sexual misconduct cases on the rise according to National Police Agency data
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 15:00
Cases of sexual misconduct by police officers have steadily increased over the past five years, according to data released Friday from the National Police Agency (NPA).
Five officers indicted on charges of sexual crimes have been dismissed or discharged from the agency as of August this year.
According to data submitted by the state police agency to Rep. Youn Kun-young of the Democratic Party on Friday, 121 police officers were indicted on sexual offense charges between 2021 and August this year. Yearly figures were 23 officers in 2021 and 2022, 27 in 2023 and 33 in last year. In the first eight months of this year, 15 officers have already been indicted.
Of the 15 indicted officers this year, four — two from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, one from the Busan and one from the North Jeolla agencies — faced expulsions. One officer from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was removed.
The charges of the five expelled or removed officers included quasi-rape, violations of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth against Sex Offenses, trespassing into multi-use facilities with sexual intent and indecent assault, such as molestation.
From 2021 to August of this year, disciplinary measures against the 121 indicted officers included 25 expulsions, 40 removals, 21 suspensions, six demotions, five pay cuts and four reprimands.
As of press time, four officers are currently undergoing disciplinary review and one is on trial. Nine officers have their punitive decisions pending, one officer received a warning and three officers received criminal acquittals.
In two cases, disciplinary action could not be taken due to the expiry of the statute of limitations and their retirements.
Reports of workplace sexual harassment, assault and stalking have also risen. The number of cases increased from 139 in 2021 to 145 in 2022. Although the figure was 129 cases in 2023, it increased to 150 the following year. As of the end of August this year, 78 cases had been reported, with 30 concluded, 30 closed after consultation and 18 still under review.
Disciplinary measures given after other major types of misconduct, which include bribery, negligence of duty and drunk driving, also increased between 2020 and 2024.
In 2020, 426 officers, or 0.34 percent of the active personnel at the time, were disciplined for one of the four major offenses. The number rose to 493 officers, or 0.37 percent, in 2021. The figures in 2022 and 2023 were 471 and 486, respectively. It jumped to 536 last year — 0.4 percent of the entire police force were penalized.
Bribery cases rose from 21 in 2023 to 31 last year, while conduct violations increased from 183 to 189 in the same period. Derogatory behaviors — including sexual misconduct — surged from 217 in 2023 to 269 in last year.
By regions, Seoul saw the largest disciplinary cases last year with 150, followed by the southern Gyeonggi with 67, and the northern Gyeonggi with 34. The police agency of North Gyeongsang ranked fourth with 30, closely followed by Busan with 29.
By ranks, 12 senior superintendents or higher, 39 superintendents, 151 senior inspectors, 161 inspectors, 64 assistant inspectors, 73 senior patrol officers and 36 patrol officers were disciplined.
The NPA received a grade of four out of five — five being the lowest grade — in the comprehensive integrity assessment conducted by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission last year. In April, the agency announced new anti-corruption measures, acknowledging that “punitive post-measures on misconduct have limits” in curbing corruption. The agency concluded that “objective and preemptive analysis and organizational reform” are needed.
“Sexual misconduct and sexual crimes among police officers, who are responsible for public safety, continues to rise,” Rep. Youn said. “As punishments given due to misconduct also increase, police must restore their discipline within the force and set an example for the public.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SON SUNG-BAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
