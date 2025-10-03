Travelers report difficulties at Incheon Airport amid ongoing worker strikes during Chuseok holidays
Published: 03 Oct. 2025, 18:54
Park Min-woo, who arrived at the airport around 8 a.m., told the JoongAng Ilbo, “Today, it feels especially crowded, and it's not even being kept clean.” Park said he has used Incheon Airport every holiday season for years to travel with his family.
Trash bags were seen piled up beside full bins on the departure floor.
An airport employee, who requested anonymity, said there is not enough labor force to collect garbage every hour as some workers are on strike.
Luggage carts were also left unattended on both the arrival and departure floors.
Jin, 25, who was heading to a parking lot, said they “decided not to use a cart because it seemed like it would only cause hassle.”
The manpower shortage also led to a situation where vehicles were parked and blocked pedestrian crossing areas in front of terminals.
While flight check-ins and departures proceeded without major disruptions, some travelers reported inconvenience after a nationwide indefinite strike by airport worker led to a manpower shortage in airport management.
About 150 cart workers at Incheon Airport gathered at 7 a.m. near the parking lot and declared a walkout. Some 2,000 subcontracted employees — janitors, transportation handlers and fire service workers — at 15 airports nationwide also began their walkout on Wednesday.
An official from a group of unionized workers said they are demanding “additional staffing, shorter working hours and improved treatment.”
Although the Incheon International Airport Corporation and Korea Airports Corporation deployed approximately 500 workers, members of the work force joining the strike still meant a reduction in numbers.
Fears of travel disruptions eased after security screening staff withdrew their plans to join the walkout. They resumed negotiations with their employers.
A traveler, Kim, heading to Hong Kong, said they "left home in Gyeonggi at 3:30 a.m."
"I was worried after hearing about the strike yesterday, but fortunately, there were no big problems," said Kim.
Incheon International Airport also began its operation hours an hour earlier than usual at 5 a.m.
About 5.26 million passengers are expected to use airports nationwide during this year’s Chuseok holiday, the highest figure ever for the holiday season. Of them, 2.45 million are projected to use Incheon International Airport and 2.81 million to use 14 other airports including Gimpo, Gimhae and Jeju.
Incheon International Airport alone is anticipated to accommodate 239,000 passengers on Friday, a figure that will break its single-day record.
An airport official attributed the surge of airport visitors to “the recent visa-free entry program for Chinese group tourists — which began Monday — and the overlapping Chinese national holiday.”
Travel agencies are advising tourists to arrive at least three to four hours before departure to avoid disruptions.
A replacement worker at an airport said, “Those on indefinite strike are increasing the workload for the rest of us.”
“I hope both sides can find a compromise before things escalate further,” the worker said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JEONG-JAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)