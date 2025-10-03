Start of KBO postseason pushed back by day due to rainouts

The start of the postseason in Korean baseball has been pushed back by a day after a pair of late regular-season games were rained out Friday.The game between the SSG Landers and the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon and another between the Samsung Lions and the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju were both postponed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.The Landers-Dinos tilt has major implications, with the Dinos clinging to the fifth and final ticket to get into the KBO postseason. The Dinos, at 70-67-6 (wins-losses-ties), are leading the KT Wiz (71-68-4) by a tiny margin in winning percentage, .5109 to .5108. The Dinos can grab that spot with a win over the Landers on Saturday or a loss by the Wiz to the Hanwha Eagles on Friday.The Lions have already locked down the fourth seed and the home field advantage for the wild card round, which had been scheduled to begin Sunday in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul, but will now instead start Monday.The Lions will face either the Dinos or the Wiz, and will advance to the next phase with a tie or a win Monday. If the Lions lose Monday, then they will get another crack at getting a win or a tie Tuesday.The lower-seeded team must win two straight games to reach the next round in the postseason.The three other seeds are all accounted for, with the LG Twins having earned the top seed and a bye to the Korean Series, starting Oct. 25 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. If the best-of-seven series goes the distance, it will end Nov. 2.The Eagles will finish in second place and will start their postseason in the second round on Oct. 17 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon.The Landers, as the No. 3 seed, will face the wild card winner in the first round starting Thursday at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, just west of the capital.Yonhap