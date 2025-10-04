ILLIT's first Japanese single 'Toki Yo Tomare' chosen as theme song for model audition show
Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 11:44
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Korean girl group ILLIT's first Japanese single "Toki Yo Tomare" was chosen as the main theme song for the Japanese model audition show "Popteen vs egg MODELS CRUSH," its agency, Belift Lab, said Saturday.
The reality show, an audition program between Japanese teen magazines Popteen and egg, will premiere on Oct. 28, according to Japanese streaming service platform Abema. Twenty models will compete for the chance to be featured on the cover of a special edition magazine, showcasing their growth throughout the process.
"We're thrilled that the title track of our debut Japanese single has been selected as the theme song for MODELS CRUSH," ILLIT said through a statement. "It's a song that will bring back beautiful memories, so we hope you enjoy it along with the program."
"Toki Yo Tomare is a captivating song with lyrics and a melody that perfectly express a radiant moment of youth, matching well with the program's theme of challenges faced by Generation Z models," Abema said in a statement Saturday.
"Toki Yo Tomare," translating to "Time, please stop," topped AWA Music's real-time chart in Japan and reached No. 4 on Billboard Japan Hot 100.
"Almond Chocolate," the group's first original Japanese song, released in February, was used as the theme song for the Japanese film "It Takes More Than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love." The song surpassed 50 million cumulative streams on the Oricon chart and was certified Gold in the streaming category by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, setting a record for the most streamed song by a female overseas artist released in the first half of the year.
Another song, "Topping," from its first Japanese single release, was featured in a commercial for Lacoste Japan's new sneaker collection.
Meanwhile, ILLIT is scheduled to appear on MBC's "2025 Chuseok Idol Star Championships," airing from Monday to Wednesday.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)