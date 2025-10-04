 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae wins prestigious Chaplin Award Asia
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae wins prestigious Chaplin Award Asia

Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 15:25
Actor Lee Jung-jae from the Netflix series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) [NETFLIX]

 
Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Korean to receive the prestigious Chaplin Award Asia at a ceremony in Singapore on Friday, his agency Artist Company announced Saturday.  
 
The Chaplin Award, presented annually by Film at Lincoln Center in New York, was established in 1972 to recognize outstanding achievement in the cinematic arts and is one of the most esteemed lifetime achievement awards in the film industry.  
 

English actor Chaplin received the inaugural award, and it has since been presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to global cinema. It introduced an Asia category in 2018, where one recipient is selected each year. Other Asian recipients include Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Chinese director Zhang Yimou. Lee is the first Korean to receive the award.  
 
"I'm even more nervous, feeling the weight and honor of receiving an award in the name of Charlie Chaplin, a respected filmmaker, actor and artist," Lee said in a statement expressing his gratitude. "I will strive to have a positive influence as an Asian in the film industry."
 
Lee gained global recognition through the Netflix hit series "Squid Game" (2021-), and last year joined the Star Wars universe in the Disney+ original series "The Acolyte." Lee won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards for his role as main protagonist Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game" among other accolades over the years.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
