Korean overseas troops continue to serve for peace as UNC marks 75th anniversary

Korean peacekeeping troops in Lebanon and South Sudan continue to serve for global peace through activities ranging from combined training to taekwondo lessons for civilians as the UN Command (UNC) marks its 75th anniversary of establishment this year.Korea has deployed troops to the Dongmyeong unit as part of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon and the Hanbit unit for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, of which both seek to honor the devotion of troops that were deployed here under the UN flag, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).The presence of the Korean peacekeeping units has come into the spotlight as the U.S.-led multinational command marks the 75th anniversary of its establishment this year.In a ceremony marking the milestone last month, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Korea could rise from being a wartorn country due to the UNC and troops from 22 nations, pledging to remember the spirit of solidarity and help defend peace with the international community.First deployed in 2007, the Dongmyeong unit seeks to contribute to regional stability by conducting around-the-clock surveillance against illegal weapons and armed forces and combined training for peacekeeping operations.The unit, which carries the name "east light" in Korean, has also taken part in numerous activities to support the local community, such as establishing infrastructure — solar power streetlights and water purification facilities — and offering taekwondo and Korean language lessons."The peace mission carried out by the Republic of Korea Armed Forces is not merely a military mission. It is a military mission, a civil mission and a humanitarian mission," Hassan Dbouk, mayor of the Lebanese city of Tyre, said as he thanked the unit for the streetlight installations.The Hanbit unit was first deployed to South Sudan in 2013, following its independence in 2011.Over the past 12 years, it has carried out humanitarian maintenance work for roads spanning 2,800 kilometers and built barrier walls measuring 17 km to prevent floods in rainy seasons.The unit has also established a farm and a vocational school to offer classes on skills such as agriculture, plumbing and carpentry to help local residents settle down and secure food resources. About 700 people have completed courses provided by the school to date.