128 online gov't services restored after data center fire

A total of 128 online government services have been restored in the wake of an outage caused by last week's fire at the state data management agency, the government said Friday.As of 10 p.m., the restoration rate stood at 19.8 percent after 128 of the 647 services affected by last Friday's fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon were brought back online, according to the central disaster response headquarters.Among them were 12 key first-tier government network systems. The rate was up from 17.8 percent earlier in the day after 12 systems under the Ministry of Health and Welfare were restored.With the extended Chuseok holiday that started Friday, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said the government will accelerate efforts to bring the remaining services back online."The government will accelerate the restoration with exceptional determination, while treating the seven-day holiday as golden time for recovery," he said during the meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. "The government will respond thoroughly to ensure no gaps in administrative services and safety management during the holiday."The seven-day break, which covers Chuseok, National Foundation Day and Hangul Day, began Friday and runs through next Thursday.Yun said the government is in talks with the presidential office and the financial authorities to secure reserve funds for the NIRS' restoration and relocation of damaged systems to an NIRS branch in the southeastern city of Daegu."Normalizing computer network failures is expected to take time," he said. "We plan to select key systems directly related to people's everyday lives and come up with separate management systems for them."Yonhap