Anglican Church of Korea welcomes first female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Anglican Church of Korea on Friday welcomed the Church of England's appointment of Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, expressing hope for changes under the new leadership.The Korean church issued a statement after Mullally, the Bishop of London, was named the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, succeeding Justin Welby.It described the first female leadership as an "unprecedented event" in the approximately 1,500-year history of the Anglican Church, saying the "historic appointment will serve as a new turning point for the entire Anglican community.""This will be a great encouragement to those around the world who advocate for women's equality and leadership," the church said. "We look forward to the changes brought by the new female leadership to the Anglican community."