 Man dies after being struck by 2.5-ton truck while riding electric bicycle in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man dies after being struck by 2.5-ton truck while riding electric bicycle in Busan

Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 17:59
The scene of an accident where a truck crashed into an electric bicycle in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, in Busan on Oct. 4. [BUSAN BUKBU POLICE PRECINCT]

The scene of an accident where a truck crashed into an electric bicycle in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, in Busan on Oct. 4. [BUSAN BUKBU POLICE PRECINCT]

 
A man in his 70s died after his electric bicycle was struck by a 2.5-ton cargo truck at an intersection in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, in Busan on Saturday, the second day of the Chuseok holiday.
 
Authorities said the victim was on his way home after shopping for food for his family ahead of the main Chuseok day, which falls on Monday, when the accident occurred.  
 
He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries but was later pronounced dead.
 

Related Article

 
The truck, which was in another lane, collided with the electric bicycle as it changed direction. The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.
 
"I failed to see the cyclist changing lanes, which caused the accident," the driver told police.
 
Police are analyzing black box footage from the vehicle to determine the exact cause of the crash.
 
 

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Busan Chuseok

More in Social Affairs

Seoul court orders release of ex-KCC chief following review

Man dies after being struck by 2.5-ton truck while riding electric bicycle in Busan

Presidential office asks JTBC to postpone airing of cooking variety show in wake of official's death

President Lee urges better conditions for civil servants after official's death

President Lee vows to improve livelihoods in Chuseok holiday video message with first lady

Related Stories

Seoul-bound traffic heavy as long Chuseok holiday ends

Train to Busan

Gov't to supply extra food stock ahead of Chuseok holiday

Cabbage prices on the rise in wake of monsoon inundation

Confucian association advocates simplified charye table for chuseok
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)