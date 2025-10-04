Man dies after being struck by 2.5-ton truck while riding electric bicycle in Busan
Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 17:59
A man in his 70s died after his electric bicycle was struck by a 2.5-ton cargo truck at an intersection in Mandeok-dong, Buk District, in Busan on Saturday, the second day of the Chuseok holiday.
Authorities said the victim was on his way home after shopping for food for his family ahead of the main Chuseok day, which falls on Monday, when the accident occurred.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries but was later pronounced dead.
The truck, which was in another lane, collided with the electric bicycle as it changed direction. The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.
"I failed to see the cyclist changing lanes, which caused the accident," the driver told police.
Police are analyzing black box footage from the vehicle to determine the exact cause of the crash.
