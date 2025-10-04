President Lee vows to improve livelihoods in Chuseok holiday video message with first lady
"I will fully dedicate myself to state affairs to ease the burdens of those struggling with life's hardships and to improve their quality of life," Lee said in the video. "I will spare no effort to help our industry and nation grow and make a great leap forward."
He described Chuseok, which falls on Monday this year, as "a time to wish for a fruitful year and hope for a better tomorrow," but acknowledged "it is difficult to fully enjoy the holiday amid the many challenges people face in their daily lives."
This marks Lee and Kim's first Chuseok holiday message since taking office. The seven-day extended holiday runs to next Thursday,
Lee noted he feels "a heavy sense of responsibility" as the president in charge of people's lives.
The presidential couple were dressed in matching lavender hanbok (Korean traditional dress), and they ended the video by saying, "Thank you," in unison and bowing deeply.
