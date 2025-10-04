 Presidential office asks JTBC to postpone airing of cooking variety show in wake of official's death
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Presidential office asks JTBC to postpone airing of cooking variety show in wake of official's death

Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 16:59 Updated: 04 Oct. 2025, 17:01
A trailer for JTBC’s hit cooking show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” featuring President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung originally scheduled to be aired on Oct. 5 during the Chuseok holiday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A trailer for JTBC’s hit cooking show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” featuring President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung originally scheduled to be aired on Oct. 5 during the Chuseok holiday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The presidential office said Saturday it had formally requested cable broadcaster JTBC to postpone the airing of a Chuseok episode of its hit cooking show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," featuring President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung.
 
Lee and Kim were scheduled to appear on the Chuseok special episode of the program on Sunday at 9 p.m. to "promote K-food dishes made with seasonal ingredients," presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a written statement.  
 
The program was intended to showcase the appeal of Korean food, which is gaining global popularity, over the Chuseok holiday.
 

Related Article

 
"However, in consideration of the ongoing period of mourning across all ministries following the death of a government official, the presidential office requested that JTBC delay the broadcast," spokesperson Kim said.  
 
Kim's statement comes amid growing criticism from the opposition People Power Party (PPP) over the government's handling of the recent fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon, leading to massive damage affecting government network systems.
 
On Friday, a Ministry of the Interior and Safety official in charge of restoring online government services fell to his death at the Sejong government complex. Lee expressed his condolences for the official's death later that day and sent Kang Hoon-sik, his chief of staff, to pay respects at the funeral hall in Sejong.
 
Spokesperson Kim said that Lee, upon returning from a trip to New York for the UN General Assembly on Sept. 26. received continuous updates on the NIRS fire, closely monitored the government's response and issued necessary directives.
 
A Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting was held on Sept. 27, chaired by the Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, and the fire was completely extinguished by 6 p.m. that day, Kim said.
 
Addressing the PPP's criticism about an inadequate response to the data center fire, Kim said Lee held an emergency response meeting with senior presidential secretaries and other related officials to discuss follow-up measures at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. He said Lee recorded the JTBC program later Sunday before chairing a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures meeting at 5:30 p.m.
 
The final decision on whether to postpone the airing of the episode will be made by the broadcaster.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung presidential office JTBC Kim Hea Kyung

More in Social Affairs

Man dies after being struck by 2.5-ton truck while riding electric bicycle in Busan

Presidential office asks JTBC to postpone airing of cooking variety show in wake of official's death

President Lee urges better conditions for civil servants after official's death

President Lee vows to improve livelihoods in Chuseok holiday video message with first lady

Video of 'Boys II Planet' idol trainee saving taxi driver from assault goes viral

Related Stories

First lady to be absent from Korea-Japan summit due to vertigo

First ladies of Korea, Japan bond over norigae, unbreakable knots and 'KPop Demon Hunters'

First lady tours U.S. Library of Congress, visits care facility in Virginia

Korean first lady rolls gimbap ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ style, speaks with Michelin star chefs in New York

Presidential office unveils offbook gov't fund details for first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)